Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall calendar for March

By Perry Smith

Last update: 5 hours ago

Signal file photo People dance together to Gretchen Wilson's "Redneck Woman" as they learn a line dance at the "Best in the West"-themed Senses block part in downtown Newhall on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

The City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall series, presented by Valencia Auto Center, sees the return of its free outdoor events in Old Town Newhall this March. Popular events 10 by 10, Note by Note, an artist reception at The MAIN and the ARTree Speaker Series are rejoined by JAM Sessions, Variety Night and a SENSES Block Party on Thursday nights through October.

Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend free shows and concerts on Thursdays in Old Town Newhall.

Celtic dancing kicks off JAM Sessions for the 2018 season, starting on March 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Folks are encouraged to break out their dancing shoes and get ready to céili as the CnaG Gaelic League of L.A. teaches the crowd jig step movements of these traditional Irish social dances. Singles and couples of all ages will then enjoy music from The Ploughboys, whose infectious energy makes you want to get up and dance! JAM Sessions is hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation, bringing dance and original live performances to the Old Town Newhall Library, located at 24500 Main Street.

Also on March 1 at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street, 10 performers will take the stage for 10 minutes each and share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music at the monthly 10 by 10 show from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Performances this month include music by The New Mexican and Robert Matter; storytelling by Sharon Houston, Judith Shelton, Andrew Solmssen and Buck Ball; magic by Brian Hoffman; comedy by Mitchell Phillips and Glenn Bolton; and a screening of the short film “Aileron,” written and directed by AJ Wedding.

The brand-new Variety Night makes its Thursdays@Newhall debut on March 8 with Movies On Main! Movies On Main is just one of four rotating events that will take over the second Thursday of each month, and is also slated for October 11. Join your friends for a family friendly evening featuring a classic film, movie-inspired activities and food trucks. Don’t forget to bring your blanket or chair! The featured movie in March is the baseball classic, “The Sandlot,” which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Also on March 8 local musicians will take the stage for Note by Note inside The MAIN from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Note by Note is a showcase presenting audiences with a variety of genres at a free evening of music. Bands, duos and soloists will play their blend of music for the audience’s listening pleasure. Come enjoy a wide range of styles including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more! Featured performers in March include Sarah Van Sciver, Heather Lockie, Annette Conlon and Annabel Sarah Borrello. Performers interested in Note by Note can learn more at OldTownNewhall.com/NotebyNote.

SENSES, the wildly popular monthly block party on Main Street, returns by going green for St. Patrick’s Day on March 15 from 7-10 p.m. Shamrocks, pots of gold and lucky charms will fill Main Street at this free evening of entertainment that will stimulate all your senses. Dance a jig to Celtic rock music from Alehouse Fire, grub on gourmet food from local food trucks and enjoy the libations of green beer and whiskey from Eighth & Rail.

On March 15 an art reception will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. inside The MAIN. This month’s featured exhibit is “Metamorphosis,” by artist Paige Bridges. The exhibit will feature repurposed mixed media artwork. Bridges says using repurposed materials in her collage “finds the hidden potential in these items, transforming them into something more pleasing and showing that there is always more to things than meets the eye.” Guests attending this free reception will enjoy light appetizers, entertainment and a chance to meet Bridges.

Thursdays@Newhall’s slate this month finishes on March 22 with the ARTree Speaker Series inside The MAIN. Michael Powell is an artist and musician, and currently serves on the Board of Directors of ARTree. She is very passionate about art and music. “If you can see it, you can draw it and if you can hear it, you can play it,” says Powell.

For more information about the City of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the City’s Arts and Events Office at (661) 250-3787.

