Saugus High PAC opening pushed back to June

By Christina Cox

Last update: 3 hours ago

Project Manager Bryan Aylor of TEACU Construction Management describes the work in progress on the new Saugus High School Performing Arts Center during a tour to view progress during construction in Saugus on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dan Watson/For The Signal

The Saugus High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) is now set to open in June 2018, two months later than expected, according to items on Wednesday’ William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board meeting agenda.

Dubbed “The Forum,” the $18.3 million facility was originally set to open to students and the community in April. Now the project is scheduled to be completed by June 18.

“(The delays are from) construction-related issues that had to be corrected, and the corrections are going to take six to eight weeks to complete, which on paper would take us out a couple months,” Governing Board President Steve Sturgeon said.

The Hart district announced its plans to build a performing arts center on the Saugus High School campus about nine years ago with the passage of Measure SA, a $300 million school facilities bond.

Once complete, the 19,000-square-foot facility will include a large performance state, 468 audience seats, catwalks and a fly room for lights and set rigging, spaces for drama rooms and a large lobby and ticketing area.

FILE PHOTO: A group stands on the stage of the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center during a tour to view progress during construction in Saugus on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dan Watson/For The Signal

At the Governing Board meeting Wednesday, the district is expected to approve of two fee amendments to contracts with the projects construction management firm and the project’s Division of the State Architect (DSA) inspector to stay on the project for an additional two months.

“The fees are to pay for the inspectors that the state requires to stay on board,” Sturgeon said.  “It may not be for the full two months.”

The first fee amendment is to a contract with TELACU Construction Management Inc. for the extended services the construction management firm is offering the district from March 1 to June 18.

These additional fees are expected to total $105,128 and will be covered within the project contingency and will not increase the overall project budget, according to the agenda item.

The second fee amendment is to a contract with Knowland Construction Services to continue DSA-required inspections of the project while it is being completed.

These additional fees are expected to total $36,000, and will be covered within the project contingency and will not increase the overall project budget, according to the agenda item.

Additional Agenda Items

Project Manager Bryan Aylor of TEACU Construction Management describes the work in progress on the new Saugus High School Performing Arts Center during a tour to view progress during construction in Saugus on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dan Watson/For The Signal

Additional Agenda Items

  • Approve of Measure SA General Obligation Bonds 2016-17 Performance Audit, which found that the district “properly accounted for the expenditures made from Measure SA funds and that such expenditures were made for authorized bond projects”
  • Amend the 2017-18 Governing Board meeting schedule to change a board meeting date from June 6 to June 13
  • Approve of the 2018-19 Governing Board meeting schedule
  • Approve of resolution for the reduction of elimination of particular kinds of services
  • Approve of annual update of School Site Safety Plans
  • Approve of 2016-17 Accountability Report Cards located at www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/accountability-reports
  • Approve of contract with Learning Keys Partners, Inc. for trauma based training at Bowman High School and Sequoia School

