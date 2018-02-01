Stellar start leads to Trinity boys hoops victory against Faith Baptist

By Ryan Posner

Coming off a two-point loss from a week prior and a rivalry matchup on the docket for this weekend, Trinity Classical Academy boys coach Tod Bernard needed a fast start out of his team Thursday.

With the Knights opening their game against Faith Baptist on a 24-5 run, it’s fair to say they got just that.

Trinity rode the run to open the contest to a 73-47 victory over Faith Baptist at The Master’s University, snapping a three-game losing streak.

“That loss (last week) crushed us, so the main thing we stressed tonight was energy,” Bernard said. “We wanted aggressiveness. A lot of our games we start slow. That start tonight was massive for this team.”

Tyler Lee played a major role in getting the Knights out to a double-digit lead in a hurry and led them with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

“I think one of the big keys for us was getting it inside early,” Lee said. “Usually, we kind of panic and this game we started out strong.”

Trinity (10-9, 5-5 Heritage League) also shifted to a 3-2 zone for the night, which resulted in allowing 22 less points to Faith Baptist compared to the first time the Knights beat them back on Jan. 9.

The Knights carried a 37-22 lead into the half. Faith Baptist (3-13, 1-10) cut their lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter at 41-33, with 2:34 to play in the third quarter.

Trinity outscored the Contenders 24-10 in the fourth quarter, though, to pick lock down the win.

“We got a little relaxed on the defensive rotation early in the second half,” Bernard said. “A lot of times when you’re handling a team, you get kind of relaxed like that.

“We had to re-engage ourselves because in a game like this, anything can happen.”

Peyton Frazier and Kyle Fields were second on the Knights with 10 points apiece. Frazier also had a team-high six steals. Hobbs Christopher grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

HALF: Trinity 37, Faith Baptist 22

HALF: Trinity 37, Faith Baptist 22

Trinity will take on SCCS on Saturday at Master’s. The Cardinals won the first meeting of the season 86-30.

“We know it’ll definitely be a challenge but we’re really excited,” Lee said. “A lot of things we put in our gameplan tonight were in preparation for Saturday.”