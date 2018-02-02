Two alleged counterfeiters nabbed during search warrant execution

By Austin Dave

Two alleged counterfeiters are off the streets and in custody as the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continues to crack down on crime in Los Angeles County’s third largest city.

The takedown began as part of a Special Assignment Team investigation into automobile theft in the area. Assisted by the station’s Crime Impact Team, local deputies executed a search warrant at a Canyon Country home Thursday.

Jason Ramirez, 40, and Rebecca Phillips, 31, were both arrested during the investigation, a sheriff’s official confirmed.

“During a search of the location, deputies recovered methamphetamine, heroin, narcotic paraphernalia, as well as several items related to the production of counterfeit money,” said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“Those items included several acid washed bills, a counterfeit $100 bill, a computer and printer, and other miscellaneous materials,” she said.

Both suspects were arrested for grand theft of a vehicle, possession of counterfeit United States currency and theft by false pretenses, she confirmed.

Phillips was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and narcotics.

Ramirez was also found to be in violation of his parole.

The United States Secret Service was notified and responded to the location.