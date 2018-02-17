Signal Staff Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter From left to right, Castaic Union School District Chief Business Official Linette Hodson and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Robert Lewis discuss campus safety and security at Castaic Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Christina Cox/The Signal This week’s poll question: Do all our schools need armed security? 3 hours agoAdd CommentSignal Staff About the authorView All Posts Signal Staff Our view: Lines of reality blurring SCCS boys hoops starts strong and doesn’t stop against Rubidoux Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Latest stories on SignalSCV.com Featured • Opinion • Our View Our view: Lines of reality blurring 1 hour ago Featured • Opinion • Reader Polls This week’s poll question: Do all our schools need armed security? 3 hours ago Basketball • Featured • High School • Sports SCCS boys hoops starts strong and doesn’t stop against Rubidoux 11 hours ago