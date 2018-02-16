Zontians to Gather for ‘Night at the Races’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of Zonta Club of SCV and guests will gather Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country for the club’s annual Night at the Races in-house fundraiser. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the lodge, 17766 Sierra Highway. Invitations are open to Elk’s and Zonta club members, friends, family members and guests.

The $25-per-person admission includes a buffet supper, races, and prizes for best decorated table and winning number of chips at the end of the evening. Races are “run” by volunteers “mounted” on decorated stick horses, who move along a numbered course according to the throw of giant foam dice.

Table reservations are $250 for a table of eight guests, including wine and reserved table perks.

Proceeds will support Zonta’s Conference Account, which helps defray the cost of member registration at Zonta’s District 9 conference, in October every other year. Payment and RSVP can be mailed to Darleen Lyons, 22054 Parvin Dr., Santa Clarita, 91350.