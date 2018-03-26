Albert Einstein students compete at LA County Science and Engineering Fair

By Christina Cox

Sixth grade students from Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Science’s STEAM Academy competed as individuals and in teams at the Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair at the Pasadena Convention Center Thursday March 22, 2018 to Saturday, March 24, 2018. Courtesy Photo

About the author

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Albert Einstein students compete at LA County Science and Engineering Fair

  • Individual projects
    • Nathaniel Cervantes
    • Jacob Solomon
    • Aaron Quevedo
    • Tej Rajyagor
    • Jibreen Saville
    • D.J.
  • Team projects
    • Ali Eldaoushy, Kenzie Megid, and Jacob Oxciano
    • Iris Jiminez and Carrion Whitehead
    • Isabella Fisher and Michelle Yoon

