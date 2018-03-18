Annual Bowling for Hope event strikes success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Neon lights, bowling balls and family fun was the atmosphere at the fifth annual Bowling for Hope event.

An event not just to raise money for Circle of Hope, but also an opportunity for the community to come out and bowl together.

“This is our highest grossing year we’ve ever had,” said Taylor Kellstrom, co-chair of the event. “It’s really exciting because all of the money that’s being raised is going to Circle of Hope, and their new project Hope’s Haven Cancer Center. Everything raised here tonight helps with those two organizations and we’re just really excited for the community support that we have.”

Hope’s Haven is a brand new cancer center that opened in March in Newhall, focusing on emotional, educational, and financial support.

“We really wanted to revamp and re-up our emotional support for anybody going through cancer, so that’s why we launched the wellness center,” said Kellstrom. “Based off the community and public, it’s been a really great choice, already being able to help a lot of people being only open for a month.”

During the event, Logix Bank presented Circle of Hope a $15,000 check through their Community Stars program.

With nearly 160 community members showing up, Kellstrom attributed their success to them.

“It was really neat to see the community rally around this event and really support our organization,” told Kellstrom. “Because of that I feel like we’re able to help a lot more people and without the community’s help, we would be nothing.”