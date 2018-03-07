Deputies respond to report of bank robbery in Newhall

Sheriff's vehicle outside the Chase Bank on Lyon's Ave. March 7 2018/ Austin Dave The Signal

Santa Clarita deputies responded to a report of a bank robbery in Newhall on Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m., officials said.

A lone male suspect robbed the Chase bank location on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, according to Sgt. Caplinger of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

The suspect reportedly handed the teller a note, but a weapon was not seen, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect fled the scene was an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect’s getaway vehicle is reportedly a white VW SUV.

The incident is Santa Clarita’s first bank robbery of 2018.

The Santa Clarita Valley was part of a slew of robberies in 2017, which were believed to be committed by a suspect FBI officials dubbed “the Seasoned Bandit.”

James Allen Hayes, 55, pleaded not guilty at a U.S. District Court in October, when he was formally charged with 10 counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection with an alleged bank robbing spree which began in April and ended with his arrest in Ventura in September. His trial is currently in the procedural stages, and has not yet been placed in front of a jury.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as it’s available.  

 

BREAKING: Bank robbed in Newhall

BREAKING: A Chase bank near Lyons Avenue and Apple Street was robbed moments ago. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details. Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2018/03/bank-robbery-newhall/

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

