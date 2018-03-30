Bowman teacher wins ‘WiSH’ car from AutoNation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bowman High School economics and guitar teacher Michael Coombe had the lucky ticket Thursday night that won him a brand new 2018 Chevy Cruze from AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia.

The sweepstakes was part of the 3rd Annual “WiSH Upon A Car” fundraiser for the WiSH Education Foundation, which funds programs and initiatives that go beyond what tax dollars provide for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The 2018 Chevy Cruze was donated to WiSH by AutoNation.

The ticket-pull event was held at AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia in conjunction with the SCV Chamber of Commerce monthly mixer.

The crowd gathered around Chance Corbitt, general manager of AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia, who pulled the winning ticket and handed it to Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation.

Coombe wasn’t there, as winners were not required to be at the event, but as soon as he was reached by telephone he came immediately to the dealership.

Coombe and his wife Michelle were already planning to go to Las Vegas. Now they’ll be going in a brand new Chevy Cruze from AutoNation.

Source: William S. Hart Union High School District