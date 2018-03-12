The Candidates for State Assembly 2018 primaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The filing deadline for the 2018 primaries has passed. Below are the names and a brief description of all the candidates for the 38th and 36th Assembly Districts, according to the Los Angeles County Register’s office.

While all the names below have completed their filing some are still awaiting confirmation of their candidacy status.

38th Assembly District

The 38th Assembly covers Santa Clarita, Agua Dulce and North San Fernando to Simi Valley. Assemblymember Dante Acosta is currently serving his first term succeeding State Senator Scott Wilk. In 2016, Acosta won against opponent Christy Smith, 52 percent to 47 percent.



Dante Acosta-R

Incumbent Dante Acosta is a former Santa Clarita City Council member and business owner. He’s repeatedly said that public safety was a major priority for his term, leading him to introduce legislation such as AB 539, which prosecutes people who use recording devices to invade other people’s privacy.

Christy Smith-D

Christy Smith is a Newhall School District board member, running for a second chance at winning 38th Assembly District seat from Acosta. She is a strong advocate for education and a former College of the Canyons student, according to her website.

Kevin Shaw-L

Kevin Shaw is a Libertarian candidate who was able to make the filing deadline for candidacy just in time. He was behind the lawsuit against Peirce College and their “free speech zones.”

36 Assembly District

The 36th Assembly District covers the Antelope Valley, California City, Wrightwood and Parts of Canyon Country. Assemblymember Tom Lackey is the current seat holder after winning against Steve Fox in 2014.

Tom Lackey-R

Incumbent Tom Lackey is serving his second term in office after defeating Fox two elections in a row, 2014 and 2016. He is a former CHP officer and has a bachelor’s degree in special education, according to his website. Lackey introduced legislation last year that would create a task force within CHP to combat drugged driving.

Steve Fox-D

Steve Fox is a former Assemblymember for the 36th Assembly District before losing his seat amid sexual misconduct lawsuits he settled. He ran as a Republican for the Assembly seat in 2008, losing to Representative Steve Knight in the primary, according to voting information from the 2008 primary election.

Johnathan Ervin-D

Johnathon Ervin is a Senior Master Sergeant with the United State Air Force reserves and former candidate for the 21st State Senate district against State Senator Scott Wilk. Ervin is still awaiting confirmation of his candidacy after submitting his paperwork, according to Ervin.