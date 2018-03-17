Castaic Post Office to Hold Passport Fair

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Castaic branch of the U.S. Post Office is holding a passport fair to make it easy for Castaic and surrounding area residents to get a passport.

Extra staff will be at the fair to help speed up the process and ensure no appointments are necessary. Photos of applicants can be taken at the event for $15, according to a press release from the United States Postal Service.

To apply for a passport, applicants must have a valid form of photo ID such as a driver’s license, and a copy of their birth certificate issued by they state they were born.

USPS recommends applicants fill out the needed forms ahead of time, which can be found with information on costs and how to apply for a passport book online at www.usps.com/passport or www.travel.state.gov/passport.

For more information visit the USPS website or call (877) 487-2778.