CIF releases state tournament brackets for boys and girls basketball

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

Three Santa Clarita Valley basketball teams learned the next step in their season on Sunday afternoon when the CIF announced the state tournament brackets.

In Division II, the Valencia boys basketball team will play at Cajon on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a 67-62 loss to Poly in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A semifinals, while the Cowboys lost to Crossroads in the CIF-SS Division 2AA semifinals.

Santa Clarita Christian School, which won a CIF-SS Division 5AAA title on Saturday, will host Corcoran of on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Panthers took home a Central Section Division 5 title on March 2.

Representing the SCV in girls basketball will be Saugus, which travels to Sunny Hills for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday. The Cents made an unprecedented playoff run, making it to the CIF-SS Division 3A finals before falling to Beverly Hills 48-44 on Feb. 24.

