By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

With the conclusion of winter sports comes the All CIF-Southern Section selections for basketball and soccer.

Finishing the season 26-5 overall and going undefeated in Foothill League play with a clean 10-0 record, Canyon High girls basketball had an impressive year.

Leading them to the Division 1 quarterfinals, senior Rachel Bowers was first on the team in scoring (16.1 points), rebounds (10.8) and blocks (3.5).

The Boise State commit held her own against open division teams like Ribet Academy (twice) and Mater Dei with her best performance coming against Division 4AA Foothill Tech when she finished with 30 points and 14 boards.

Saugus sophomore Libbie McMahan made the Division 3A All CIF-Southern Section team leading her team in scoring and rebounding with 17.1 points and 6.7 boards per game.

“Libbie was basically our all-around team player,” said Saugus head coach Jason Conn. “She scored, she rebounded and played defense. She made our team better and the players around her better. That’s why she’s being honored in the All CIF Southern-Section list.”

McMahan also led her team in three’s attempted and made by making 54 on 179 three’s.

Playing a big part in the Cents’ run to the 3A semifinals, where they lost to the eventual champs Beverly Hills, McMahan only scored single digits twice on the year.

Finishing the season with a record of 18-7-2 overall and going undefeated in Foothill League play going 9-0-1, Hart boys soccer touted three players making the All CIF-Southern Section Division 4 team.

Sophomore Lawrence Luna played with a chip on his shoulder throughout the year finding himself in one-on-one situations with defenders and goalies alike, often making them look sluggish and slow.

Making a run to the Division 4 semifinals, Luna netted 15 goals for the Indians’ as he led the team in scoring.

Senior Jake Erazo anchored the Hart defense that was stingy at best.

He was one of the biggest and loudest leaders on the team pushing his teammates every chance he got.

Behind Erazo was fellow senior Jacob Tomaszewski in between the posts at goalie.

Tomaszewski completed the season with 10 clean sheets, allowing the Indians’ offense to play loose and confident with a defensive stalwart in goal.