City considers bus stop improvement project

Santa Clarita is looking to upgrade the seats and stops for local commuters at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The city of Santa Clarita is considering a motion that would renovate city bus stops and install new bus furniture.

The motion would award a $211,280 contract to E.C. Construction to install new bus furniture in 29 bus stops as part of the Bus Stop Improvement project. The Bus Stop Improvement project is federally funded grant project from Federal Transit Administration, according to supporting documents from Tuesday’s agenda.

“The item is to award a contract to allow the contractor to add furniture and amenities and to remove old damaged shelters,” said Adrian Aguilar, the city’s transit manager. “We have old rusted shelters we are trying to replace with new shelters, add new solar powered LED lights and new trash bins.”

The project is part of the city’s ongoing Capital Replacement plan that looks at potential items in the city that have reached the end of their lifespan and need replacement, according to Aguilar. The bus stop improvement project is part of the City Council’s consent calendar, which is typically approved without discussion.

A map of all the updated bus stops can be seen on the City Council’s agenda.

The contract is for one year with no renewal, but Aguilar said the project should be done by the end of June 2018.