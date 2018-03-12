City Council holds Community Needs Assessment public hearing

By Skylar Barti

The Santa Clarita City Council is conducting a public hearing to discuss the result of the annual Community Needs Assessment, during their regular Tuesday meeting.

The assessment is conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant program, or CDBG, that gives funds to cities for lower-income residents’ assistance.

To get the funds the city must submit a five year Consolidated Plan to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD,. The city then drafts an action plan on how to best spend the funds granted to them this way.

Last year the city allocated $1,156,736 for economic development, housing, public improvements and public services, according to the city’s 2017-2018 Annual Action Plan.

There are three goals for the grant that started in 2014 and end in 2018: provide decent and affordable housing, improve and expand facilities and infrastructure, and provide supportive human services.

CDBG funds were used to support minor home repairs for lower-income homeowners, including seniors, according to the Action Plan.

The funds were also allocated for meals on wheels, care management for seniors, equestrian therapy for kids and adults with special needs, homeless case management and eviction prevention and move-in assistance to avoid homelessness.

The total budget for last year was $1,232,656 which included any funds not used from previous years. The city will continue to use CDBG funding to support agencies that address special needs of the homeless, those at risk of homelessness, seniors, female-headed households, and disabled youth and adults, according to the action plan.

This year’s action plan must be submitted to HUD by May 7.

