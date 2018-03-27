City Council passes ordinance prohibiting commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Marijuana. Katharine Lotze/Signal

A Santa Clarita City Council ordinance that prohibits commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis, and growing it in private homes, passed a first reading Tuesday.

The ordinance is in response to the statewide Proposition 64, also known as the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative. The proposition legalized the recreational use of cannabis starting Jan. 2 of this year. However, cities can still regulate its use.

The City Council passed a temporary moratorium on commercial cannabis-related land uses in December 2016 to research the issue. The moratorium has been extended twice, in January 2017, and then again in November 2017 until December 2018.

A Planning Commission recommended in February amendments to the ordinance, according to a presentation by David Peterson, associate planner with the city’s planning division. Residents are allowed to grow up to six plants in their private garages, spaces that were previously prohibited. No permits will be required to grow plants in those areas.

The proposition allows Californians to grow up to six cannabis plants for recreational use in their private residences. Residents are also currently allowed to recreationally smoke within a private residence.

Currently, any illegal uses are subject to enforcement by the city’s Community Preservation Division, which is generally complaint-driven, Peterson said.

Peterson said further discussion on enforcement will be discussed if the city passed the ordinance.

Lieutenant Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spoke to the juvenile aspect of cannabis use, saying it appeared to help youth and cure “just about anything.”

Resident Bart Joseph requested a second reading of the ordinance and said that since 2008, when the city prohibited medicinal marijuana, an increase of black market activity had occurred.

“This ordinance does not meet the needs of the citizens and provides unreasonable access to cannabis related products for adults as well as my concern, medical patients.” he said. “Stop using the building codes as an excuse for expunging felonies. Stop creating a bigger opioid issue than you already have.”

Valencia resident Logan Smith was also opposed and expressed confusion that the city was not taking advantage of the business opportunity he said regulating marijuana would bring.

“The data just doesn’t support the fears that get brought up about the subject,” he said. “This is a human issue and this is a business issue. And, we have an opportunity here in the city to take the lead on this rather than stick our heads in the sand and let the black market continue to thrive.”

Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean asked for clarification for the difference between medical and recreational marijuana and reiterated that the ordinance did not prohibit anyone from using it for personal purposes.

Councilman Cameron Smyth also noted the ordinance doesn’t impact anyone dependent on medicinal marijuana.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Marijuana. Katharine Lotze/Signal

City Council passes ordinance prohibiting commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

A Santa Clarita City Council ordinance that prohibits commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis, and growing it in private homes, passed a first reading Tuesday.

The ordinance is in response to the statewide Proposition 64, also known as the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative. The proposition legalized the recreational use of cannabis starting Jan. 2 of this year. However, cities can still regulate its use.

The City Council passed a temporary moratorium on commercial cannabis-related land uses in December 2016 to research the issue. The moratorium has been extended twice, in January 2017, and then again in November 2017 until December 2018.

A Planning Commission recommended in February amendments to the ordinance, according to a presentation by David Peterson, associate planner with the city’s planning division. Residents are allowed to grow up to six plants in their private garages, spaces that were previously prohibited. No permits will be required to grow plants in those areas.

The proposition allows Californians to grow up to six cannabis plants for recreational use in their private residences. Residents are also currently allowed to recreationally smoke within a private residence.

Currently, any illegal uses are subject to enforcement by the city’s Community Preservation Division, which is generally complaint-driven, Peterson said.

Peterson said further discussion on enforcement will be discussed if the city passed the ordinance.

Lieutenant Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spoke to the juvenile aspect of cannabis use, saying it appeared to help youth and cure “just about anything.”

Resident Bart Joseph requested a second reading of the ordinance and said that since 2008, when the city prohibited medicinal marijuana, an increase of black market activity had occurred.

“This ordinance does not meet the needs of the citizens and provides unreasonable access to cannabis related products for adults as well as my concern, medical patients.” he said. “Stop using the building codes as an excuse for expunging felonies. Stop creating a bigger opioid issue than you already have.”

Valencia resident Logan Smith was also opposed and expressed confusion that the city was not taking advantage of the business opportunity he said regulating marijuana would bring.

“The data just doesn’t support the fears that get brought up about the subject,” he said. “This is a human issue and this is a business issue. And, we have an opportunity here in the city to take the lead on this rather than stick our heads in the sand and let the black market continue to thrive.”

Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean asked for clarification for the difference between medical and recreational marijuana and reiterated that the ordinance did not prohibit anyone from using it for personal purposes.

Councilman Cameron Smyth also noted the ordinance doesn’t impact anyone dependent on medicinal marijuana.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]