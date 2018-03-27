City Council passes ordinance prohibiting commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita City Council ordinance that prohibits commercial land use associated with recreational cannabis, and growing it in private homes, passed a first reading Tuesday.

The ordinance is in response to the statewide Proposition 64, also known as the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative. The proposition legalized the recreational use of cannabis starting Jan. 2 of this year. However, cities can still regulate its use.

The City Council passed a temporary moratorium on commercial cannabis-related land uses in December 2016 to research the issue. The moratorium has been extended twice, in January 2017, and then again in November 2017 until December 2018.

A Planning Commission recommended in February amendments to the ordinance, according to a presentation by David Peterson, associate planner with the city’s planning division. Residents are allowed to grow up to six plants in their private garages, spaces that were previously prohibited. No permits will be required to grow plants in those areas.

The proposition allows Californians to grow up to six cannabis plants for recreational use in their private residences. Residents are also currently allowed to recreationally smoke within a private residence.

Currently, any illegal uses are subject to enforcement by the city’s Community Preservation Division, which is generally complaint-driven, Peterson said.

Peterson said further discussion on enforcement will be discussed if the city passed the ordinance.

Lieutenant Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spoke to the juvenile aspect of cannabis use, saying it appeared to help youth and cure “just about anything.”

Resident Bart Joseph requested a second reading of the ordinance and said that since 2008, when the city prohibited medicinal marijuana, an increase of black market activity had occurred.

“This ordinance does not meet the needs of the citizens and provides unreasonable access to cannabis related products for adults as well as my concern, medical patients.” he said. “Stop using the building codes as an excuse for expunging felonies. Stop creating a bigger opioid issue than you already have.”

Valencia resident Logan Smith was also opposed and expressed confusion that the city was not taking advantage of the business opportunity he said regulating marijuana would bring.

“The data just doesn’t support the fears that get brought up about the subject,” he said. “This is a human issue and this is a business issue. And, we have an opportunity here in the city to take the lead on this rather than stick our heads in the sand and let the black market continue to thrive.”

Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean asked for clarification for the difference between medical and recreational marijuana and reiterated that the ordinance did not prohibit anyone from using it for personal purposes.

Councilman Cameron Smyth also noted the ordinance doesn’t impact anyone dependent on medicinal marijuana.