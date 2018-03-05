City Youth Arts Showcase to celebrate kids’ art programs

By Skylar Barti

From left to right, Melody Duong, 8, and Kaede Tadeo, 7, create sidewalk art during the Youth Arts Showcase at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday March 25 2017. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the third annual “Youth Arts Showcase” to celebrate Youth Art Month, officials said Monday.

The showcase welcomes Santa Clarita students the chance to show off their artistic works by performing or displaying their art for the community. The event will also feature activity areas to allow kids to explore and celebrate art.

“Youth Art Month is a month of promoting art and art education. When our youth delve into art, it helps them develop important skills such as problem solving, creativity, observation and communication,” said Mayor Laurene Weste in a news release.

It will also feature the Santa Clarita Art Gallery, displaying entries from 20 local students competing in the Youth Arts Showcase Contest. Attendees will have be able to cast their vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” The award ceremony being held at 1:30 p.m. for the top-three art selections.

An Interactive Youth Art area invites kids to explore their artistic skills with interactive activities like shadow puppet making, art robots, face-painting and guided art drawing lessons.

The Street Painting Area invites children to see pastel art pieces created by others their age, according to the event’s organizers.

A performing arts stage will host performances by youth choruses, local dance team and the CalArts ensemble. Throughout the day, the Oak Room stage will feature acts of spoken word poetry and storytelling, while kids are invited to dance to free Hip Hop, Polynesian and African dance lessons taking place every hour in the Interactive Dance Room.

The Showcase is free and happens Mar 24 at the The Centre, next to the Santa Clarita Sports Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Arts and Events Supervisor Yolanda Calderon at (661) 250-3727 or ycalderon@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the Communications Division of the city of Santa Clarita. 

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

