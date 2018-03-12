Civic-minded Boy Scout gives back to community

By Nikolas Samuels

Last update: 20 mins ago

Austin Baker, Courtesy Photo

At 16 years old, Austin Baker is already civic-minded and  plans to show just that to the community.

Since the holiday season passed, there has been a shortage at the SCV Food Pantry, and Baker is trying to take matters into his own hands.

“It saddens me,” he said. “I figured, why not do something that helps them directly.”

Baker’s goal is now to get about 200 people involved in donating food to the pantry.

“We’re just trying to get as many people as we can,” he said. “I know we can do better and we are a close community.”

Baker is looking to host the drive at the Paseo Club,  which will also feature a 5k run/walk Saturday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are being asked to bring one grocery bag of food per person, and two bags per family in lieu of an entry fee. 

The SCV Food Pantry is grateful for the work that Baker is putting forward for a good cause, said Jason Schaff, president of the Food Pantry’s board of directors.

“We are very grateful that Austin has decided to help our Food Pantry clients in his Eagle Scout project,” said Schaff. “He’s doing a good thing for our community.”

Same day registration takes place 8.a.m. to 9 a.m. The two race times begin at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.  on Saturday, March 17. The event will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Nikolas Samuels

Nikolas Samuels

Austin Baker, Courtesy Photo

Civic-minded Boy Scout gives back to community

20 mins ago
Add Comment
Nikolas Samuels

At 16 years old, Austin Baker is already civic-minded and  plans to show just that to the community.

Since the holiday season passed, there has been a shortage at the SCV Food Pantry, and Baker is trying to take matters into his own hands.

“It saddens me,” he said. “I figured, why not do something that helps them directly.”

Baker’s goal is now to get about 200 people involved in donating food to the pantry.

“We’re just trying to get as many people as we can,” he said. “I know we can do better and we are a close community.”

Baker is looking to host the drive at the Paseo Club,  which will also feature a 5k run/walk Saturday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are being asked to bring one grocery bag of food per person, and two bags per family in lieu of an entry fee. 

The SCV Food Pantry is grateful for the work that Baker is putting forward for a good cause, said Jason Schaff, president of the Food Pantry’s board of directors.

“We are very grateful that Austin has decided to help our Food Pantry clients in his Eagle Scout project,” said Schaff. “He’s doing a good thing for our community.”

Same day registration takes place 8.a.m. to 9 a.m. The two race times begin at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.  on Saturday, March 17. The event will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Nikolas Samuels

Nikolas Samuels

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
12
Mon
7:30 pm Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel... @ The MAIN
Mar 12 @ 7:30 pm
Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus @ The MAIN | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Daniel Kraus, co-author with Guillermo del Toro of the novel “The Shape of Water,” will be speaking at a free author event called “Straight from The Oscars: Daniel Kraus,” hosted by the Santa Clarita Public[...]
Mar
13
Tue
10:30 am CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
CalRTA Spring Meeting @ IHOP
Mar 13 @ 10:30 am
CalRTA SPRING LUNCHEON   CalRTA (California Retired Teachers Association) will hold its Spring meeting on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at IHOP @ I-5 (24737 Pico Canyon Road, Stevenson Ranch) at 10:30 a.m. Cost of the[...]
5:00 pm Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Keeping Your Brain Healthy @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 13 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Keeping Your Brain Healthy What: Did you know that your brain is an organ too? Learn about things you can do to help your memory and brain stay strong as you age. When:  Second Tuesdays[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]