Civic-minded Boy Scout gives back to community

At 16 years old, Austin Baker is already civic-minded and plans to show just that to the community.

Since the holiday season passed, there has been a shortage at the SCV Food Pantry, and Baker is trying to take matters into his own hands.

“It saddens me,” he said. “I figured, why not do something that helps them directly.”

Baker’s goal is now to get about 200 people involved in donating food to the pantry.

“We’re just trying to get as many people as we can,” he said. “I know we can do better and we are a close community.”

Baker is looking to host the drive at the Paseo Club, which will also feature a 5k run/walk Saturday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Participants are being asked to bring one grocery bag of food per person, and two bags per family in lieu of an entry fee.

The SCV Food Pantry is grateful for the work that Baker is putting forward for a good cause, said Jason Schaff, president of the Food Pantry’s board of directors.

“We are very grateful that Austin has decided to help our Food Pantry clients in his Eagle Scout project,” said Schaff. “He’s doing a good thing for our community.”

Same day registration takes place 8.a.m. to 9 a.m. The two race times begin at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 17. The event will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.