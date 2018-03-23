COC hosting ‘Play Day’ for families April 14

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the many challenges and surprises they face and the lack of free time they have, it’s easy for young families to feel disconnected from their community.

However, College of the Canyons’ 15th annual “Play Day” aims to make families feel more connected to each other than ever.

This April, during the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, College of the Canyons plans to continue its annual tradition of providing Santa Clarita families of young children opportunities to meet each other and explore the many valuable resources available to them, both at the college and in the community.

COC’s 15th annual Play Day event is being organized by the College’s Center for Early Childhood Education (ECE) and the Southern California Valley Association for the Education of Young Children (SCVAEYC). The event will feature a variety of activities for children and their families, such as obstacle courses and face painting.

“We just want families to come and spend a day with children playing without cost. There’s so many things that cost money out there,” said Wendy Ruiz, an event coordinator and faculty member at ECE.

Approximately 50 local nonprofit groups and organizations dedicated to child and family services are expected to participate in this year’s Play day. While food vendors will be available, attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch and blanket.

The College of the Canyons Children’s Play Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the COC Honor Grove at the college’s Valencia campus.