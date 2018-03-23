COC hosting ‘Play Day’ for families April 14

By kshannon

Last update: 2 mins ago

Gavin Banting, 19 months, and Jeff Banting play with water toys at the annual Week of the Young Child Play Day on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

With the many challenges and surprises they face and the lack of free time they have, it’s easy for young families to feel disconnected from their community.

However, College of the Canyons’ 15th annual “Play Day” aims to make families feel more connected to each other than ever.

This April, during the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, College of the Canyons plans to continue its annual tradition of providing Santa Clarita families of young children opportunities to meet each other and explore the many valuable resources available to them, both at the college and in the community.

COC’s 15th annual Play Day event is being organized by the College’s Center for Early Childhood  Education (ECE) and the Southern California Valley Association for the Education of Young Children (SCVAEYC). The event will feature a variety of activities for  children and their families, such as obstacle courses and face painting.

“We just want families to come and spend a day with children playing without cost. There’s so many things that cost money out there,” said Wendy Ruiz, an event coordinator and faculty member at ECE.

Approximately 50 local nonprofit groups and organizations dedicated to child and family services are expected to participate in this year’s Play day. While food vendors will be available, attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch and blanket.

The College of the Canyons Children’s Play Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the COC Honor Grove at the college’s Valencia campus.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

Gavin Banting, 19 months, and Jeff Banting play with water toys at the annual Week of the Young Child Play Day on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

COC hosting ‘Play Day’ for families April 14

2 mins ago
Add Comment
kshannon

With the many challenges and surprises they face and the lack of free time they have, it’s easy for young families to feel disconnected from their community.

However, College of the Canyons’ 15th annual “Play Day” aims to make families feel more connected to each other than ever.

This April, during the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, College of the Canyons plans to continue its annual tradition of providing Santa Clarita families of young children opportunities to meet each other and explore the many valuable resources available to them, both at the college and in the community.

COC’s 15th annual Play Day event is being organized by the College’s Center for Early Childhood  Education (ECE) and the Southern California Valley Association for the Education of Young Children (SCVAEYC). The event will feature a variety of activities for  children and their families, such as obstacle courses and face painting.

“We just want families to come and spend a day with children playing without cost. There’s so many things that cost money out there,” said Wendy Ruiz, an event coordinator and faculty member at ECE.

Approximately 50 local nonprofit groups and organizations dedicated to child and family services are expected to participate in this year’s Play day. While food vendors will be available, attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic lunch and blanket.

The College of the Canyons Children’s Play Day is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the COC Honor Grove at the college’s Valencia campus.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
23
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 23 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
6:00 pm Food Memories Art Exhibit, March... @ The ARTree Studio 2
Food Memories Art Exhibit, March... @ The ARTree Studio 2
Mar 23 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Food Memories Art Exhibit, March 23-25 (Please note different times) @ The ARTree Studio 2 | Corona | California | United States
Food Memories Art Exhibit – An Art Exhibit by Six March 23, 24, and 25 The ARTree – Studio 2, 22508  6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321 We all have our food memories, some good and[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child! Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los[...]