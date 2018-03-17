COC University Center hosts 2018 Women’s Conference

By Georgia Rios

Women participate in a variety of classes during the 2018 Wome's Conference at College of the Canyons. Georgia Rios/The Signal

Women from all across the Santa Clarita Valley came together for the 2018 Women’s Conference at the University Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday morning.

The sold-out conference offered a large variety of classes ranging from belly dancing to self care and inspirational lectures.

“For almost over 30 years off and on, we try to offer a compliment of sessions that would interest women in our community,” explained Diane Fiero, member of the Women’s Conference Committee. “We have things from focusing on relationships to mental health, we also have sessions that address the MeToo movement.”

Participants had the opportunity to attend three different sessions, as well as listen to a keynote speaker panel of four women from Boston Scientific, who sponsored the event. The women spoke about their professional careers and their journeys.

The event was also catered by 10 vendors from across the Santa Clarita Valley, selling clothing, health care products, as well as defense products for women.

“We do this event every year and we enjoy bringing in women of the community,” Fiero said, “and providing them with some support and education for some of the things that are interests them.”

