Schiavo’s Chiquita landfill bill clears Senate committee 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that her legislation to provide financial relief for residents impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has cleared a set of hurdles in the state Senate.

Assembly Bill 27, the Chiquita Canyon Tax Relief Act, passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday after impacted neighbors Brandi Howse and Nora Clemons testified alongside Schiavo, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

AB 27 would ensure relief funds from the landfill are both not taxed and not counted as income against qualifying for state assistance like CalFresh or Medi-Cal.

Schiavo also amended Assembly Bill 985, which will protect homeowners and families suffering from financial hardship due to the Chiquita Canyon Landfill crisis, the release said.

Specifically, the bill would encourage mortgage relief and establish a process to lower property taxes for residents living within a 5-mile radius of the landfill — including parts of Castaic, Valencia and Stevenson Ranch.

“Our communities have been forced to take on the financial burdens of this disaster for far too long,” Schiavo said in the release. “AB 985 is about delivering real relief to families whose lives have been upended. No one should be at risk of foreclosure or losing their home because of a crisis they didn’t cause.”

The release said AB 985 would:

● Encourage a pause in mortgage payments for homeowners facing financial hardship from the landfill disaster.

● Allow for property tax reassessments for properties within 5 miles of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill to reflect the decreased value caused by the landfill event.

● Suspend property tax penalties, interest and fees through April 10, 2030, for affected properties — ensuring residents aren’t penalized for financial instability caused by the landfill.

● Require the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to make forbearance resources publicly available and assist borrowers in understanding their options.

“While some residents have already left, many can’t afford to do the same,” Schiavo added. “This bill is one more step to ensure the community has the financial tools to navigate this disaster.”