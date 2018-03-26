Dry cold spell in the seven-day weather forecast for Santa Clarita Valley

By Perry Smith

Signal file photo Erin Richardson's hair blows in the wind as she walks down Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Part of Santa Clarita are expected to get hit with cold weather, but it should be limited to high-altitude areas, a weather specialist said Monday.

While there’s no rain slated for the next seven days, wind chill could push the temperatures to freezing levels, said Stuart Seto, weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

“(Weather officials) have got wind an advisory out and temperatures going into the 20s and 30s (at night),” Seto said.

The county’s interim health officer issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of low temperatures.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The announcement comes as the city of Santa Clarita’s emergency winter shelter prepares to cease operations for the year.

Shelter officials and county supervisors again worked together to extend the hours of operation this year, but Bridge to Home is, for the time being, still seasonal in operations.

The county health office shared the following warning:

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 LA County for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.

Add Comment
