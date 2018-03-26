Dry cold spell in the seven-day weather forecast for Santa Clarita Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Part of Santa Clarita are expected to get hit with cold weather, but it should be limited to high-altitude areas, a weather specialist said Monday.

While there’s no rain slated for the next seven days, wind chill could push the temperatures to freezing levels, said Stuart Seto, weather specialist with the National Weather Service.

“(Weather officials) have got wind an advisory out and temperatures going into the 20s and 30s (at night),” Seto said.

The county’s interim health officer issued a cold weather alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast of low temperatures.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The announcement comes as the city of Santa Clarita’s emergency winter shelter prepares to cease operations for the year.

Shelter officials and county supervisors again worked together to extend the hours of operation this year, but Bridge to Home is, for the time being, still seasonal in operations.

The county health office shared the following warning:

Take precautions to protect yourself from the cold:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect extremities from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

Offer to help those in your neighborhood with limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

During peak cold times, if you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

Stoves, barbeques and ovens can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide when used to heat a home. Never use these appliances in place of approved heaters such as electric, natural gas, or fireplaces.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs may also call 2-1-1 LA County for emergency preparedness information and other referral services.