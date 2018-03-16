Collins makes appearance on mound as Hart baseball defeats GV

By Haley Sawyer

Hart baseball picked up its second straight win of the season with a 14-3 victory over Golden Valley at Golden Valley on Friday.

Cole Roederer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run for the Indians (4-5 overall, 2-0 in Foothill League). Cody Jefferis was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, while Trevor Coogan was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.

Josh Cerpa also collected three hits and a double.

Bryce Collins, who previously missed time on the mound due to the flu, pitched three innings in his first appearance in over two weeks. He gave up one hit and logged six strikeouts.

“(He) has had a tough 2018 so far with mono and flu, but has stayed positive and will be a major positive for our success,” said Indians coach Jim Ozella.

“His outing today was the next step towards longer and stronger outings. (We’re) excited he is back, and I know he is fired up to contribute with his talents.”

Hart next plays at Saugus on Wednesday, March 21. The Grizzlies (4-3, 0-2) host Valencia on the same day.

Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

