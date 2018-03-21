Delta Kappa Gamma Spring Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor

Delta Kappa Gamma, Area IX, held its annual Spring Festival Saturday March 3, at Knollwood Country Club. The whimsical theme was “Oh the Places We’ll Grow…” with a Dr. Seuss twist.

Fourteen women educators from Southern California were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their chapter, as well as their community service. The Eta Rho members, Peggy Marrone and Linda Metz, were recognized and they live and taught in the Santa Clarita Valley.

A beautiful luncheon was enjoyed by all. The Pacoima Singers from Pacoima Middle School Performing Arts Magnet entertained and thrilled the audience with their enthusiasm and unbridled singing talent.

This year the keynote speaker was Michael Hingson. Mr. Hingson was born blind, and survived the 9/11 attacks, with the help of his dog, Roselle. Since that day, he has been in constant demand by meeting planners, associations and organizations of all sizes. He recounts his personal stories and experiences escaping from and surviving the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. His speech was compelling and inspirational, as a testament to the human spirit and positivity in the face of all odds.

Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth in women educators and excellence in education.