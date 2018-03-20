Deputies honor one of their own killed in the line of duty

By Jim Holt

Deputies pay tribute to slain Deputy Arthur Pelino. photo courtesy the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Forty years ago, Deputy Arthur Pelino of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was shot and killed in the line of duty and, on Monday, his fellow deputies paid homage to him.

“Today, we remember and honor Deputy Arthur Pelino,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station posted on Facebook.

Deputy Arthur Pelino

On Monday, on Pelino’s honor, wore their long-sleeved uniforms with a black tie.

“On March 19,1978, Deputy Pelino was shot and killed in the line of duty by a suspect. (He) was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and was working in Gorman when he arrested a mentally deranged suspect that was known to have been violent.

“Deputy Pelino took the suspect back to his office to start the booking process,” Miller wrote.

“During the booking process, the suspect started to struggle with our deputy and was able to get control of his service weapon. The suspect shot and killed Deputy Pelino.”

Deputy Pelino had been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years and was survived by his wife, three sons, and three daughters.

“If you see any of our deputies out in the field today, you may notice they are wearing their long-sleeved uniforms with a black tie,” Miller wrote.

“This is in honor and remembrance of Deputy Pelino, who will never be forgotten by his Sheriff’s Department family.”

Add Comment
