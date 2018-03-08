UPDATE: Deputies investigate suspected overdose at CalArts

By Perry Smith

Last update: 52 mins ago

Update adds condition of student, suspected nature of overdose

Santa Clarita deputies responded to a report of a woman who overdosed in a dorm room at CalArts on Thursday, Sheriff’s Station officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department medical personnel responded to the 24000 block of McBean Parkway at approximately 12:35 p.m.

The student was taken by medical personnel to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Fire Department officials. A Sheriff’s Station official indicated the woman, who was only identified as an adult female, was found by officials in the dorm room.

Sheriff’s Station officials were also on the Valencia campus investigating the initial report by about 12:40 p.m., according to officials.

Based on preliminary information, station officials now believe the woman accidentally overdosed on prescription medication.

A Sheriff’s Station official indicated around 2 p.m. the woman was expected to be OK.

