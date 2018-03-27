Golden Oak celebrates 70 years of adult education

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Certified medical assistant instructor Marie Longworth puts a bow tie on a skeleton during the 70th birthday celebration of Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Community members from across the Santa Clarita Valley gathered at Golden Oak Adult School Tuesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the school.

For seven decades the adult school has provided residents with access to academic, career, technical and postsecondary education through its various programs and offerings.

“It was founded in 1948 as part of Hart High School because there was a need in the community for English Language Learners and adults who needed to complete their high school education, and it continues to grow,” Golden Oak Principal Jodie Hoffman said.

The William S. Hart Union High School District school now works in partnership with College of the Canyons through the GatewaySCV consortium, which provides comprehensive adult education opportunities to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Through this consortium, Golden Oak Adult School helps its students learn basic skills, gain English proficiency, earn a high school diploma and move on to postsecondary education.

Principal Jodie Hoffman shows pictures of past students who are successful in their fields during the 70th birthday celebration of Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

During the school’s “70th Birthday Celebration,” visitors had a chance to explore these adult education opportunities, visit classrooms, hear student success stories and explore volunteer opportunities.

It also allowed visitors to explore Golden Oak’s Career Technical Education (CTE) offerings, which include programs to become certified phlebotomy assistants, certified pharmacy technicians and certified medical assistants.

“What’s really cool about this program is that these students actually take their national certification exam the day before graduation so they graduate as certified medical assistants, which is really special because they don’t do that anywhere else,” Golden Oak CTE Medical Assistant teacher Marie Longworth said. “We have a 100 percent pass rate on the national certification exams, which is really impressive. The average national rate is around 36 percent.”

The rigor and success of the program is what inspired current Golden Oak students to enroll in the certified medical assistant program this year.

“I have a background in medical, but I have seen the importance of certified medical assistants being more and more prevalent in the industry so I decided to go ahead and become certified,” student Victoria Howard said. “It’s been difficult to get hired being non-certified, they really want that certification now in the industry… So I’m getting a jump on it and getting educated in the best way possible.”

Certified medical assistant student Victoria Howard tests the blood pressure of high school diploma instructor Scott Davidson at Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Other students, like Kamryn Rodriquez and Jacqueline Marroquin, said the offering is preparing them for their future as Registered Nurses and others, like Kurt Gillenberg, said it helps them understand what good medicine and bad medicine looks like.

During the celebration, visitors also had a chance to explore Golden Oak’s newest career pathway: hospitality. Through the program students complete a 30-hour internship at a local establishment and learn how to create menus, make table settings and understand the hospitality vocabulary, according to Golden Oak hospitality teacher Scott Nevius.

“I’m here a year and a half and I started here studying hospitality,” Golden Oak student Alessandra Allen said. “I learned a lot and I have a chance to have a job. I love to work with people and it’s (good) for my English too.”

Community members also had a chance to participate in a silent auction to fund scholarships through the California Council of Adult Education and participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the school.

“This scavenger hunt entails some history about adult education and about Golden Oak Adult School and a little bit about who we are today,” said Scott Davidson, a Golden Oak high school diploma teacher who created the scavenger hunt. “It’s fun to walk people through where we’ve been and where we are now.”

Overall, the 70th anniversary celebration honored the history of Golden Oak Adult School and its ability to “change student’s lives.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Certified medical assistant instructor Marie Longworth puts a bow tie on a skeleton during the 70th birthday celebration of Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Golden Oak celebrates 70 years of adult education

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Community members from across the Santa Clarita Valley gathered at Golden Oak Adult School Tuesday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the school.

For seven decades the adult school has provided residents with access to academic, career, technical and postsecondary education through its various programs and offerings.

“It was founded in 1948 as part of Hart High School because there was a need in the community for English Language Learners and adults who needed to complete their high school education, and it continues to grow,” Golden Oak Principal Jodie Hoffman said.

The William S. Hart Union High School District school now works in partnership with College of the Canyons through the GatewaySCV consortium, which provides comprehensive adult education opportunities to residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Through this consortium, Golden Oak Adult School helps its students learn basic skills, gain English proficiency, earn a high school diploma and move on to postsecondary education.

Principal Jodie Hoffman shows pictures of past students who are successful in their fields during the 70th birthday celebration of Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

During the school’s “70th Birthday Celebration,” visitors had a chance to explore these adult education opportunities, visit classrooms, hear student success stories and explore volunteer opportunities.

It also allowed visitors to explore Golden Oak’s Career Technical Education (CTE) offerings, which include programs to become certified phlebotomy assistants, certified pharmacy technicians and certified medical assistants.

“What’s really cool about this program is that these students actually take their national certification exam the day before graduation so they graduate as certified medical assistants, which is really special because they don’t do that anywhere else,” Golden Oak CTE Medical Assistant teacher Marie Longworth said. “We have a 100 percent pass rate on the national certification exams, which is really impressive. The average national rate is around 36 percent.”

The rigor and success of the program is what inspired current Golden Oak students to enroll in the certified medical assistant program this year.

“I have a background in medical, but I have seen the importance of certified medical assistants being more and more prevalent in the industry so I decided to go ahead and become certified,” student Victoria Howard said. “It’s been difficult to get hired being non-certified, they really want that certification now in the industry… So I’m getting a jump on it and getting educated in the best way possible.”

Certified medical assistant student Victoria Howard tests the blood pressure of high school diploma instructor Scott Davidson at Golden Oak Adult School on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Other students, like Kamryn Rodriquez and Jacqueline Marroquin, said the offering is preparing them for their future as Registered Nurses and others, like Kurt Gillenberg, said it helps them understand what good medicine and bad medicine looks like.

During the celebration, visitors also had a chance to explore Golden Oak’s newest career pathway: hospitality. Through the program students complete a 30-hour internship at a local establishment and learn how to create menus, make table settings and understand the hospitality vocabulary, according to Golden Oak hospitality teacher Scott Nevius.

“I’m here a year and a half and I started here studying hospitality,” Golden Oak student Alessandra Allen said. “I learned a lot and I have a chance to have a job. I love to work with people and it’s (good) for my English too.”

Community members also had a chance to participate in a silent auction to fund scholarships through the California Council of Adult Education and participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the school.

“This scavenger hunt entails some history about adult education and about Golden Oak Adult School and a little bit about who we are today,” said Scott Davidson, a Golden Oak high school diploma teacher who created the scavenger hunt. “It’s fun to walk people through where we’ve been and where we are now.”

Overall, the 70th anniversary celebration honored the history of Golden Oak Adult School and its ability to “change student’s lives.”

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]