Hart Board to review revision to OFL charter petition

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

Opportunities for Learning Principal Julie Johnson, right, welcomes attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new, larger Canyon Country site on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal

In order to comply with a new law about charter schools, Opportunities for Learning (OFL) charter school in the William S. Hart Union High School District revised part of its five-year charter school petition, which was approved by the Hart district in April 2017.

The new law relates to an October 2016 decision by the Third District Court of Appeals, which ruled that charter schools are no longer allowed to operate a resource center outside of their chartering district’s boundaries and within the same county as the district.

When the ruling was announced, OFL operated four resource centers in the Antelope Valley area.

“My understanding is a law was passed by the state relative to charters and funding that charters could only have schools within the attendance or boundaries of the district that chartered them or sponsored them,” Hart Board President Steven Sturgeon said. “This started last year with Mission View and OFL, and other districts have the same situation, as well.”

Last year, OFL applied for a waiver with the state Board of Education to allow OFL to continue its resource center locations until June 30, 2018, as it worked to comply with the new location requirement.

“They’ve been under an exemption for one year while they worked as being identified as being workforce programs for students,” Sturgeon said. “Under those guidelines they can have workforce programs outside of the district they were sponsored.”

In order to meet requirements for its approved charter petition, OFL must revise its charter to state that it is not operating resource centers outside of the Hart district’s boundaries. This change will not impact OFL locations in the Santa Clarita Valley, which serves students in grades seven to 12 who are drop-out recovery students or at risk of dropping out.

“We technically would be breaking the law if we received money from them since they would be from (operating in) another district,” Sturgeon said. “Antelope Valley could come back and complain or sue our district for allowing them to exist. This way, we remove them and it’s up to them to find sponsorship.”

This was done previously with Mission View charter school. Before renewing its charter petition with the Hart district, Mission View removed its resource center locations operating outside of the Hart district and re-chartered them independently with other school districts in their boundaries.

According to Wednesday’s Hart Board agenda, OFL re-adjusted its resource centers to locations that “are limited to the geographic boundaries of the district.”

The revisions to the charter petition is expected to be reviewed during a public hearing during Wednesday’s Hart Governing Board meeting.

The board is expected to take action on this proposed revision during its following meeting April 18.

Additional Agenda Items:

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Opportunities for Learning Principal Julie Johnson, right, welcomes attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new, larger Canyon Country site on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart Board to review revision to OFL charter petition

1 min ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

In order to comply with a new law about charter schools, Opportunities for Learning (OFL) charter school in the William S. Hart Union High School District revised part of its five-year charter school petition, which was approved by the Hart district in April 2017.

The new law relates to an October 2016 decision by the Third District Court of Appeals, which ruled that charter schools are no longer allowed to operate a resource center outside of their chartering district’s boundaries and within the same county as the district.

When the ruling was announced, OFL operated four resource centers in the Antelope Valley area.

“My understanding is a law was passed by the state relative to charters and funding that charters could only have schools within the attendance or boundaries of the district that chartered them or sponsored them,” Hart Board President Steven Sturgeon said. “This started last year with Mission View and OFL, and other districts have the same situation, as well.”

Last year, OFL applied for a waiver with the state Board of Education to allow OFL to continue its resource center locations until June 30, 2018, as it worked to comply with the new location requirement.

“They’ve been under an exemption for one year while they worked as being identified as being workforce programs for students,” Sturgeon said. “Under those guidelines they can have workforce programs outside of the district they were sponsored.”

In order to meet requirements for its approved charter petition, OFL must revise its charter to state that it is not operating resource centers outside of the Hart district’s boundaries. This change will not impact OFL locations in the Santa Clarita Valley, which serves students in grades seven to 12 who are drop-out recovery students or at risk of dropping out.

“We technically would be breaking the law if we received money from them since they would be from (operating in) another district,” Sturgeon said. “Antelope Valley could come back and complain or sue our district for allowing them to exist. This way, we remove them and it’s up to them to find sponsorship.”

This was done previously with Mission View charter school. Before renewing its charter petition with the Hart district, Mission View removed its resource center locations operating outside of the Hart district and re-chartered them independently with other school districts in their boundaries.

According to Wednesday’s Hart Board agenda, OFL re-adjusted its resource centers to locations that “are limited to the geographic boundaries of the district.”

The revisions to the charter petition is expected to be reviewed during a public hearing during Wednesday’s Hart Governing Board meeting.

The board is expected to take action on this proposed revision during its following meeting April 18.

Additional Agenda Items:

  • Reject Prime Contractor Bid for structural concrete as part of the Sierra Vista Junior High School Classroom Addition Project
  • Reject Prime Contractor Bid for landscape and irrigation as part of the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2A Project
  • Approve agreement with Facilitron for district-wide customer service software and online facility request and rental system
  • Approve agreement with SolarGnosis for professional consulting services

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]