Hart boys golf wins Coyote Invitational title

The Foothill League season hasn’t quite begun yet, but Hart boys golf has already started to make some noise.

The Indians traveled to Calabasas Country Club on Monday for the Coyote Invitational and took home the tournament title – a first for the program.

Hart finished the day at 306 strokes. Art Thompson, the third-place finisher in league last season, led the team with a 3-over 75. Damian Gutierrez and Cameron Gadd followed, each carding a 4-over.

“It’s just a group of high school boys that have been together for four years, most of them, and they’re just each pushing each other,” said coach Steve Lindberg.

“They’re working real hard and pushing each other to play their very best their senior year.”

West Ranch also had a strong showing at the invitational, earning fourth place behind Walnut (310) and Camarillo (310).

Gunnar Murray, the reigning individual Foothill League champion, managed a 2-over on the afternoon. Freshman Ben Valdez finished 4-over.

Hart and West Ranch were in heated competition for the league title last season – with the Indians coming out on top as the top team at the Foothill League finals.

Lindberg expects this year to be no different.

“I think everybody has improved and I think every match and every stroke is going to count,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very competitive.”

Valencia was also at the Coyote Invitational and logged a 339 team score. The Vikings had top performers in Cole Sulley and Travis Johnson (both 11-over).

The first Foothill League meet of the season is set for Tuesday, March 20 at Sand Canyon Country Club.

Although the Santa Clarita Valley teams impressed in Calabasas, it’s not necessarily an indicator of how the regular season will pan out.

“You can play great at one course and not well at another,” Lindberg said. “I don’t think we should use this as any kind of a gauge.”

“…All the teams have some great players and they all worked really hard and we all have a lot of respect for all of them.”