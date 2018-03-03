Hart High Regiment Band and Colorguard host shoe drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To raise money for their program, the Hart Regiment Band and Colorguard organized a shoe fundraiser collection day at Hart High School.

Members of the program, as well as friends, family and volunteers collected shoes Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon on the Newhall campus.

The band and colorguard program partnered with Krispy Kreme and Mammoth Coffee, as well as funds2orgs. Funds2orgs partners with organizations, helping them raise money through shoe donations. The the shoes donated in good, wearable condition are then sent to microentrepreneurs in developing nations.

“It costs a lot to run this program. And for this, we don’t really have to sell anything,” said Tim Billou, the vice president of ways and means for the Heart Music Boosters, and father of one of the band members, about why they partnered with funds2orgs.

During the collection day, 30 bags of shoes, each holding 25 pairs, were donated. The program’s goal is to collect 300 bags by April 8.