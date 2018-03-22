UPDATE: Suspicious white powder prompts evacuation of Stevenson Ranch Library, response by Haz Mat units

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspicious white powder found under one of the computers at the Stevenson Ranch Library prompted the evacuation of the building Thursday morning.

About a dozen employees made their way from the building after the unidentified powder was discovered.

“They found white powder under a computer desk,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal shortly before noon.

Hazardous Materials units were called to the Stevenson Ranch Library on McBean Parkway and The Old Road Thursday morning.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., a Haz Mat unit, a Health Haz Mat unit and at least one ambulance were called to the 25900 block of the The Old Road.

“It’s under investigation,” a Fire Department spokesman told The Signal when asked initially to describe the concern over hazardous materials.

“Workers were outside the building,” the spokesman said referring to the library.

The incident happened at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, with firefighters arriving at the scene at 10:33 a.m.

Shortly after firefighters arrived, they requested Haz Mat unit No. 150, described by a Fire Department spokesman as “the big” Haz Mat truck.

There were no injuries reported. An ambulance was requested as a precautionary measure.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt