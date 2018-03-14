Help shoot ‘10,000 baskets’ at the Special Olympics Shoot-A-Thon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Special Olympics Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley and the Gary Sinise Foundation are looking to make more than 10,000 baskets during this years Shoot-A-Thon to raise money for the organizations.

Participants can donate a flat amount themselves or have a sponsor donate for their participation, according to Laura Mayo regional director of the Special Olympics Santa Clarita and Tri-Valley.

Special Olympics coach Scott Norton came up with the idea to get the athletes to shoot with other athletes in the community.

“(The athletes) love it, its their opportunity to shoot baskets along high school students and the community,” Mayo said. “When shooting, they are all just athletes.”

The minimum fundraising goal for each participant is $20, and all proceeds are donated to Special Olympics and Gary Sinise Foundation. The event has already raised $4,790 as of March 14 at noon, according to the organization’s website.

A silent auction will be available for bids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well. At 2 p.m. a exhibition match will between two local high school basketball teams will happen.

The event will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mar 31. To sign-up and set up a fundraising page you can visit SOSC.org/ShootAThon. For more information about Special Olympics Southern California, email Laura Mayo at Lmayo@sosc.org or call 661.489.0540.