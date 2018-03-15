House approves STOP School Violence Act

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

Constituents raise red paper in disagreement as congressman Steve Knight answers questions during a town hall at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

The House of Representatives passed a new law this week that grants awards to schools to improve on-campus safety.

Representative Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, co-sponsored the bill earlier this month along with 99 other representatives from both parties.

The bill is officially called the STOP School Violence Act of 2018. It will amend an existing law that awards grants for the purpose of safety. The focus of the new bill is to provide funding for training and programs to prevent school violence.

The bill passed a month after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which sparked a national debate regarding gun violence and school safety. Santa Clarita students participated in this conversation by joining a national school walkout on the one month anniversary of the shooting.

Training would be designed for law enforcement, school faculty and students to recognize and respond to warning signs of school violence. It would also include active shooter training.

“Knight believes there are multiple angles that need to be approached simultaneously in order to prevent school shootings and make schools safer.” Chris Jusuf said in an online statement. “The STOP Act addresses many of the issues that lead up to a school shooting and will help identify troubled individuals before an incident occurs. Congressman Knight supports these measures and that is why he cosponsored the bill.”

Development of anonymous reporting systems, through mobile apps, a hotline or website, for threats of school violence was included in the bill as a means to prevent attacks. Funding may also be used for metal detectors, locks, new lighting and other technology to keep schools safe, according to a press release from the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill would move the authority of issuing the grants from the Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to the Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Constituents raise red paper in disagreement as congressman Steve Knight answers questions during a town hall at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center in Simi Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

House approves STOP School Violence Act

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

The House of Representatives passed a new law this week that grants awards to schools to improve on-campus safety.

Representative Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, co-sponsored the bill earlier this month along with 99 other representatives from both parties.

The bill is officially called the STOP School Violence Act of 2018. It will amend an existing law that awards grants for the purpose of safety. The focus of the new bill is to provide funding for training and programs to prevent school violence.

The bill passed a month after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which sparked a national debate regarding gun violence and school safety. Santa Clarita students participated in this conversation by joining a national school walkout on the one month anniversary of the shooting.

Training would be designed for law enforcement, school faculty and students to recognize and respond to warning signs of school violence. It would also include active shooter training.

“Knight believes there are multiple angles that need to be approached simultaneously in order to prevent school shootings and make schools safer.” Chris Jusuf said in an online statement. “The STOP Act addresses many of the issues that lead up to a school shooting and will help identify troubled individuals before an incident occurs. Congressman Knight supports these measures and that is why he cosponsored the bill.”

Development of anonymous reporting systems, through mobile apps, a hotline or website, for threats of school violence was included in the bill as a means to prevent attacks. Funding may also be used for metal detectors, locks, new lighting and other technology to keep schools safe, according to a press release from the House Judiciary Committee.

The bill would move the authority of issuing the grants from the Director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to the Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]
Mar
17
Sat
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]