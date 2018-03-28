Human remains found in shallow grave ID’d as those of missing actress

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

Adea Shabani.

 

Human remains found in a shallow grave in Northern California were confirmed Wednesday to be those of missing actress Adea Shabani.

Lt. Rob Bringolf, of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, announced at 8 a.m. Wednesday: “During autopsy the decedent was positively identified through tattoos as Adea Shabani, 25, from Los Angeles.”

“The manner of death in this case has been determined to be homicide; however, the cause of death is still under investigation,” Bringolf said.

“It appears Ms. Shabani sustained blunt force trauma to her head, but final determination of cause is dependent upon toxicology and tissue analysis,” he added. “No other major trauma was observed on Ms. Shabani’s person.”

The remains were found Monday by Los Angeles Police Department detectives searching a shoreline in the Spenceville Wildlife Area in Nevada County.  On Tuesday, they were able to recover those remains and bring them to the coroner in Nevada County.

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives announced Wednesday in a news release that they will “continue to investigate and examine the evidence to determine the events that transpired which resulted in Shabani’s death.”

On March 1, detectives with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division identified Christopher Spotz as a person of interest in the disappearance of Shabani since he was the last person seen with her at her apartment on Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood on Feb. 23, 2018.  

A “want” was placed on Spotz’s 2015 Toyota Tacoma, which resulted in a San Bernardino Sheriff and California Highway Patrol pursuit on March 23, with Spotz driving the vehicle.

The pursuit ended in Riverside County when Spotz shot and killed himself.

“Sometime during the week of Feb. 25, Spotz released a statement that he had been traveling north to Northern California with Miss Shabani,” LAPD Captain William Hayes said Tuesday.

“At some point in time, they had an argument and that the argument occurred somewhere in the area of Santa Clarita and that he let her out of the vehicle and had not seen her since,” he said.

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Adea Shabani.

Human remains found in shallow grave ID’d as those of missing actress

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

Human remains found in a shallow grave in Northern California were confirmed Wednesday to be those of missing actress Adea Shabani.

Lt. Rob Bringolf, of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, announced at 8 a.m. Wednesday: “During autopsy the decedent was positively identified through tattoos as Adea Shabani, 25, from Los Angeles.”

“The manner of death in this case has been determined to be homicide; however, the cause of death is still under investigation,” Bringolf said.

“It appears Ms. Shabani sustained blunt force trauma to her head, but final determination of cause is dependent upon toxicology and tissue analysis,” he added. “No other major trauma was observed on Ms. Shabani’s person.”

The remains were found Monday by Los Angeles Police Department detectives searching a shoreline in the Spenceville Wildlife Area in Nevada County.  On Tuesday, they were able to recover those remains and bring them to the coroner in Nevada County.

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives announced Wednesday in a news release that they will “continue to investigate and examine the evidence to determine the events that transpired which resulted in Shabani’s death.”

On March 1, detectives with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division identified Christopher Spotz as a person of interest in the disappearance of Shabani since he was the last person seen with her at her apartment on Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood on Feb. 23, 2018.  

A “want” was placed on Spotz’s 2015 Toyota Tacoma, which resulted in a San Bernardino Sheriff and California Highway Patrol pursuit on March 23, with Spotz driving the vehicle.

The pursuit ended in Riverside County when Spotz shot and killed himself.

“Sometime during the week of Feb. 25, Spotz released a statement that he had been traveling north to Northern California with Miss Shabani,” LAPD Captain William Hayes said Tuesday.

“At some point in time, they had an argument and that the argument occurred somewhere in the area of Santa Clarita and that he let her out of the vehicle and had not seen her since,” he said.

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]