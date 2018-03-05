James Foster to add new science classroom

By Christina Cox

The Saugus Union School District office. Dan Watson/The Signal

James Foster Elementary School could have a new science classroom building on its campus by August 2020, according to the upcoming agenda from the Saugus Union School District Governing Board.

“It (the science classroom) is part of Measure EE, which includes science classrooms at all of our sites to support our science curriculum,” Board President Chris Trunkey said.

The modular classroom project is expected to get off the ground following a the district’s Governing Board meeting Tuesday, when board members are expected to approve of contract with the project’s architect.

“This is a contract for architectural services for a modular science classroom building,” Trunkey said.

Once the contract is approved, Gonzalez Goodale Architects is expected to work in two phases to design, coordinate and engineer the classroom building.

The first phase, which includes design work and coordination, is expected to begin March 7 and end around June 2019 when bidding of the modular building is completed.

In the second phase, Gonzalez Goodale Architects is expected to design and engineer the site for the new science classroom.  This includes preparing site documents for construction and coordinating with the modular building manufacture construction administration throughout the construction and completion of the project.

The contract with Gonzalez Goodale Architects is expected to cost $127,556 as well as a 4 percent reimbursable paid by funds from a local Community Facilities District.

Construction of the project is scheduled to be completed in August 2020.

About the author

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

