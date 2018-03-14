L.A. County Fire conducts ventilation, fire attack drills in Canyon Country

By Austin Dave

Last update: 2 mins ago

Los Angeles County firefighters conducted drills last week on the property set to be demolished March 20 by the city in Canyon Country.

Story by Perry Smith | Photos by Austin Dave

Sawing and venting to save lives were among the skills practiced by L.A. County firefighters as they trained on soon-to-be-abandoned structures in Canyon Country recently.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, led by Capt. Cervantes of Fire Station No. 107, took advantage of Santa Clarita’s purchase of the properties at Soledad Canyon and Sierra Highway for three days’ of drills last week.

The city purchased the properties, which are set to be razed March 20 to make way for Santa Clarita’s much-anticipated permanent Canyon Country Community Center.

In the meantime, the city gave permission to county fire officials so they could practice “hose lay evolutions, ventilation and forceful entry,” according to fire officials.

“We do that throughout the county and it’s really for a couple of purposes,” said Inspector Gustavo Medina. “Obviously, it’s for training — it’s for our newer firefighters, as well, so they can understand the different types of construction and they know what to do.”

The firefighters drill several times a month on different skills they use; however, fire officials noted the opportunity to practice inside an actual building, instead of on a training facility, was “invaluable.”

The drills also let firefighters to learn about how construction layout can affect their access in an emergency situation, Medina said, “and also to get the feel of cutting into a roof.” Venting the roof with a chainsaw allows superheated gases to escape, so the ventilation crew works with the “interior fire attack crew” to extinguish a structure fire.   

The buildings that were being used as part of the fire officials’ training drills are being demolished by the city on Tuesday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Los Angeles County firefighters conducted drills last week on the property set to be demolished March 20 by the city in Canyon Country.

L.A. County Fire conducts ventilation, fire attack drills in Canyon Country

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

Story by Perry Smith | Photos by Austin Dave

Sawing and venting to save lives were among the skills practiced by L.A. County firefighters as they trained on soon-to-be-abandoned structures in Canyon Country recently.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials, led by Capt. Cervantes of Fire Station No. 107, took advantage of Santa Clarita’s purchase of the properties at Soledad Canyon and Sierra Highway for three days’ of drills last week.

The city purchased the properties, which are set to be razed March 20 to make way for Santa Clarita’s much-anticipated permanent Canyon Country Community Center.

In the meantime, the city gave permission to county fire officials so they could practice “hose lay evolutions, ventilation and forceful entry,” according to fire officials.

“We do that throughout the county and it’s really for a couple of purposes,” said Inspector Gustavo Medina. “Obviously, it’s for training — it’s for our newer firefighters, as well, so they can understand the different types of construction and they know what to do.”

The firefighters drill several times a month on different skills they use; however, fire officials noted the opportunity to practice inside an actual building, instead of on a training facility, was “invaluable.”

The drills also let firefighters to learn about how construction layout can affect their access in an emergency situation, Medina said, “and also to get the feel of cutting into a roof.” Venting the roof with a chainsaw allows superheated gases to escape, so the ventilation crew works with the “interior fire attack crew” to extinguish a structure fire.   

The buildings that were being used as part of the fire officials’ training drills are being demolished by the city on Tuesday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
6:30 pm Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley Internation... @ SCVi
Mar 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school serving grades TK through 12, will host an informational session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15 for current and prospective high school students in the school’s Shakespeare[...]
Mar
16
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]
Mar
17
Sat
7:00 am 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
38th Annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K @ Mentryville
Mar 17 @ 7:00 am – 11:00 am
38th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K @ Mentryville | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
On March 17, 2018, the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the thirty-eighth Saint Patrick’s Day 5K race at the historic oil drilling town of Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles county. Located at the base[...]