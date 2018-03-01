LAPD reports missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles Police Department officials shared a missing persons report online this week after family members contacted law enforcement over the disappearance of an actress who was reportedly last scene in Santa Clarita.

Adea Shabani, 25, of Los Angeles, was described as 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, white with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shabani’s family members have not heard from her since she was reported missing on Feb. 23, which is very unusual for Shabani, according to her family members, who are very concerned.

She was reported missing to officers near the 1700 block of Wilcox Street, according to LAPD officers on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m.

An IMDb page for Shabani lists her as an actress with a credit as “All or Nothing,” a USA project from 2017.

No additional information was made available, but LAPD officials plan to release additional details at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 1-877-527-3247.