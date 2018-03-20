LASD’s Special Victims Bureau now probing Monday rape case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives investigating a report of a rape Monday afternoon have turned the case over Los Angeles Count Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau.

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station’s Detective Section, told The Signal Tuesday. “The case will be assigned to Special Victims Bureau.”

Asked how the woman was doing, he said: “We do not comment on anything medical.”

The victim, whom Sheriff’s Station officials identified only as an adult female, spoke with law enforcement officials around noon Monday, at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Haskell Canyon roads.

The crime was reported at that location, but Sheriff’s Station officials would not release the details of what happened, as far as where and when the alleged crime took place.

“We’re investigating the allegation,” said Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “because it’s a sex crime (allegation) there’s very little that can be released at this time.”

Fire officials also responded to the scene to a report of a psychological rescue, regarding awoman exhibiting unusual behavior.

The woman spoke with fire officials in an ambulance, and then went to a medical facility for further examination.

