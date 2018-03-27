Man arrested for vandalism, heroin possession in Valencia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An unemployed transient is accused to smashing the windows of a Mercedes SUV parked at a Valencia home on the weekend, and of possessing heroin.

The 23-year-old man, based in Canyon Country, was arrested Saturday about 7 p.m. on suspicion of felony vandalism causing damage in excess of $400.

A check of court records revealed the suspect has been arrested nine times in the last nine months – once a month, on average.

“A citizen witnessed a crime, called 9-1-1, and provided a detailed suspect description which enabled deputies to find the perpetrator within minutes,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“A homeowner on Brighton Lane in Valencia heard a loud noise, and when he looked out, he saw a man hitting a Mercedes SUV with a baseball bat, shattering the window and then getting back in his car, leaving the scene,” she wrote.

The homeowner called 9-1-1 with a description of the suspect and vehicle.

The responding deputy alerted other patrol units to the crime and “within no time at all, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted, and deputies conducted a traffic stop near the Westfield mall,” Miller wrote in her post.

