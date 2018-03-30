Overhead highway sign crashes onto freeway, diverts traffic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were shut down for two hours Friday after one of the “big green” overhead roadway signs came crashing down onto the freeway.

No one was injured and no vehicle was struck in the “broken sign” incident, Officer Eric Priessman of the California Highway Patrol told The Signal.

About 1:15 p.m., the CHP began receiving reports of the falling sign in the southbound lanes of I-5, just north of Highway 14, he said.

“One of the big green overhead signs broke up,” Priessman said. “Parts of it ended up on the freeway and parts were left dangling.”

At the point, a SIG alert was issued and all southbound lanes of I-5 were diverted onto the truck lanes.

“Caltrans came in and took care of the sign,” Priessman said.

At 3:20 p.m., the SIG alert was lifted and regular traffic on the I-5 resumed.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt