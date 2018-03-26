Prosecutors still reviewing unwanted sexual images case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After more than two weeks reviewing a case submitted to them by local sheriff’s detectives about a man who has allegedly been texting women photographs of his penis, prosecutors are still trying to decide whether to prosecute.

A check Monday with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed prosecutors are still in the process of reviewing the case.

When asked Monday if the D.A. had made a decision on whether or not to proceed with this case, D.A. spokesman Ricardo Santiago said: “No update yet.”

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station presented their case against the suspect March 12.

In January, at least a half-dozen women voiced their anger and frustration over a man who they accused of repeatedly sending them text images of his penis.

A Facebook page created around a hashtag with the word ‘stop,’ and the culprit’s name — which The Signal has chosen not to publish pending a criminal investigation — elicited the support of dozens of women.

Four days after their efforts were made public, local sheriff’s detectives promised to investigate their claims, the culmination of which has landed on the DA’s desk.

On March 13, Santiago told The Signal.“The case is now under review. It means law enforcement has presented a case to our office and our office is reviewing the facts to determine whether any charges will be filed.”

Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who heads the Detective Section at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, urged anyone who feels they’ve been harassed by someone texting them unwanted sexual images, to come forward and report the crime.

“We got more calls than normal,” he said mid-January, referring to women responding to a post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page for women to come forward.

At least one formal report was filed and many complaints about the alleged offender were made to the detective section.

A Sheriff’s Station official confirmed for The Signal that two misdemeanor charges were filed with respect to the complaints received.

