Protesters demand Knight give them a “Dream Act Now” (VIDEO)

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 55 mins ago

A Los Angeles based organization protests in support of immigrant rights outside of Rep. Steve Knight's Santa Clarita office on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Congressman Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office with demands for a “Dream Act now.”

L.A. Voice, a chapter of the Pico National Network, grabbed signs, megaphones and their voices to bring their message and demands for continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The protest comes the day after DACA expired, ending a nearly six-year executive action to protect immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a two year deferred action from being deported.

A Los Angeles based organization protests in support of immigrant rights outside of Rep. Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Protesters claimed they had entered the office early and knocked onto the door to speak to Knight, however they were stopped by a secretary who claimed Knight too busy to speak.

The protesters responded by mass calling Knight’s office, as another avenue for their protest, according to video posted on the group’s Facebook page.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies stage near a protest outside Rep. Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office. Austin Dave/The Signal

Sheriff’s Station officials were called to Knight’s local office on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive regarding a large crowd that had gathered. Deputies said the crowd was orderly and compliant, and dispersed not long after station officials made contact with the group’s organizers around 1 p.m.

Pico National Network is a faith-based working to create innovative solutions to problems facing communities since 1972. worked to increase access to health care, improve public schools, make neighborhoods safer, build affordable housing, redevelop communities and revitalize democracy, according to its website.

BREAKING: Protestors at Rep. Steve Knight’s office; LASD assembling

BREAKING: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to reports of protestors refusing to leave Representative Steve Knight’s office. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

A Los Angeles based organization protests in support of immigrant rights outside of Rep. Steve Knight's Santa Clarita office on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Protesters demand Knight give them a “Dream Act Now” (VIDEO)

55 mins ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Congressman Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office with demands for a “Dream Act now.”

L.A. Voice, a chapter of the Pico National Network, grabbed signs, megaphones and their voices to bring their message and demands for continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The protest comes the day after DACA expired, ending a nearly six-year executive action to protect immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a two year deferred action from being deported.

A Los Angeles based organization protests in support of immigrant rights outside of Rep. Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Protesters claimed they had entered the office early and knocked onto the door to speak to Knight, however they were stopped by a secretary who claimed Knight too busy to speak.

The protesters responded by mass calling Knight’s office, as another avenue for their protest, according to video posted on the group’s Facebook page.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies stage near a protest outside Rep. Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office. Austin Dave/The Signal

Sheriff’s Station officials were called to Knight’s local office on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive regarding a large crowd that had gathered. Deputies said the crowd was orderly and compliant, and dispersed not long after station officials made contact with the group’s organizers around 1 p.m.

Pico National Network is a faith-based working to create innovative solutions to problems facing communities since 1972. worked to increase access to health care, improve public schools, make neighborhoods safer, build affordable housing, redevelop communities and revitalize democracy, according to its website.

BREAKING: Protestors at Rep. Steve Knight’s office; LASD assembling

BREAKING: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to reports of protestors refusing to leave Representative Steve Knight’s office. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Tuesday, March 6, 2018

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]