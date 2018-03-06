Protesters demand Knight give them a “Dream Act Now” (VIDEO)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Congressman Steve Knight’s Santa Clarita office with demands for a “Dream Act now.”

L.A. Voice, a chapter of the Pico National Network, grabbed signs, megaphones and their voices to bring their message and demands for continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The protest comes the day after DACA expired, ending a nearly six-year executive action to protect immigrants who entered the country as minors to receive a two year deferred action from being deported.

Protesters claimed they had entered the office early and knocked onto the door to speak to Knight, however they were stopped by a secretary who claimed Knight too busy to speak.

The protesters responded by mass calling Knight’s office, as another avenue for their protest, according to video posted on the group’s Facebook page.

Sheriff’s Station officials were called to Knight’s local office on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive regarding a large crowd that had gathered. Deputies said the crowd was orderly and compliant, and dispersed not long after station officials made contact with the group’s organizers around 1 p.m.

Pico National Network is a faith-based working to create innovative solutions to problems facing communities since 1972. worked to increase access to health care, improve public schools, make neighborhoods safer, build affordable housing, redevelop communities and revitalize democracy, according to its website.