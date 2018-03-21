Public hearing on Centennial’s 19,000 homes put off until next month

The public hearing on the construction of more than 19,000 homes between Gorman and Neenach was postponed a month by regional planning still reviewing the plan.

Wednesday was to be the day residents could weigh in on the massive building project slated for the extreme northwest corner of the county.

Area residents affected by the project, wanting to express their views or ask questions about it, faced the prospect of driving south through the Grapevine in heavy rains that moved through Los Angeles County Wednesday.

As it turned out, the public hearing was rescheduled for April 25.

“The hearing was continued because the Specific Plan, Final Environmental Impact Report and Development Agreement have not been finalized,” Mitch Glaser, regional planning spokesman,

“We sent notices advising of the continuance on March 8,” Glaser said, noting the possibility of the hearing being put off again.

About the proceedings Wednesday, Glaser said: “Staff will not make a presentation on March 21, 2018 and will simply ask for the continuance to April 25, 2018.

“Therefore those individuals who wish to testify in person should plan on attending the April 25, 2018, continued hearing.”

The Centennial Specific Plan Project sits on 12,323 acres just south of the Kern County line.

It’s expected to accommodate 19,333 homes on about 4,987 acres set aside for residential uses.

About 7.36 million square feet will be taken up by a business park—housing office, research and development, and warehousing or light manufacturing—on close to 600 acres.

More than 1 million square feet are to be used for stores on slightly more than 100 acres.

Land set aside for schools, medical facilities, libraries and “other civic uses” is expected to take up more than 1.5 million square feet on 110 acres.

The project also calls for four new fire stations and one new sheriff’s station.

It includes two wastewater reclamation facilities for the tertiary treatment of all wastewater generated by project uses. Recycled water from the plants is slated to be used for irrigation.

In terms of preserving the natural scenes commissioners looked at during the tour, the project promises to keep 5,624 acres of onsite open space.

The case documents for the Centennial Specific Plan, including the notices, are posted on this webpage:

http://planning.lacounty.gov/case/view/specific_plan_no_02_232_centennial_specific_plan/

