Rainstorm closes Six Flags Magic Mountain

The largest rainstorm of the season has closed Six Flags Magic Mountain today.

Officials announced the park’s closure this morning before the park was set to open at 10:30 a.m. stating that “inclement weather” was the cause of the closure.

Tickets purchased online for the park today will be accepted any other day in 2018, according to park officials.

In August 2017, Six Flags announced that it would be open 365 days a year in 2018 in order to put the park “on par with other theme parks in Southern California.” The change was an increase from the park’s previous schedule when it was open 250 days a year.