Santa Clarita appoints new Parks and Recreation Commission chair

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 hour ago

FILE PHOTO: A tree at the top of the hill at Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country sways with the wind on Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. Katharine Lotze/Signal

The city of Santa Clarita has appointed a new chair for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Service Commission.

Kieran Wong was appointed the chair of the Parks, Recreation and Community Service Commission last month. The commission meets normally meets once a month to discuss the future plans of parks and community services in the city.

“We are looking forward to aligning the 2018 commission goals to the city’s 2020 vision goals,” Wong said about becoming chair. “I would love to have more of the community involved and get them to come to the meetings.”

One of the projects Wong wanted the public to know about was the future Via Princessa park. The park will sit on 26 acres of land west of the Via Princessa Metrolink Station. The city purchased the land back in 2016 for $651,000. When completed Via Princessa park will be the 35th park in the city.

Since incorporating the city of Santa Clarita has preserved 9,314 acres of open space and opened 63 miles of trails for the public to use.

Wong came to Santa Clarita in 1999 and has been an active member of the community since. He is president of the Santa Clarita Valley Jaycees, founder of the Brenda Mehling Cancer Fund and received the Outstanding Young Californian Award in 2003, according to the city’s website.

Beginning last month each meeting will alternate between the standard meetings and an informal “study session” that is open to the public.

The next Parks Recreation and Community Service Commission meeting will happen on Apr 5. The agenda will be available for viewing no later than Monday, April 2.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.



