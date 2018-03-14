Santa Clarita celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita is the highest-ranking city in L.A. County for St. Patrick’s Day, according to WalletHub, based on traditions, costs, safety and weather. The city is celebrating with a number of different events for Thursday’s holiday.

SENSES Block Party

Kick off the festivities with SENSES Block Party St Patrick’s Day on Main Street in Newhall as part of the Thursdays at Newhall events. The SENSES brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and alcohol to Main Street. For more information you can visit the city’s website.

5k Run

St. Patrick’s Day begins with the 38th annual St. Patrick’s day 5k run hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Knights of Columbus. The race begins at 9 a.m. at Mentryville in Stevenson Ranch.

Those wanting to run should get their early with $40 for their entrance fee, $10 for 17 and under. For More Information Call Tony Cota at (661) 259-8346

Zumbathon

Henry Mayo Health and Fitness will be holding their St. Patrick’s Day Zumbathon at noon at the basketball courts. The event will be taking donations that will go toward the new patient tower at the hospital. You can fill out your liability waiver online at http://www.henrymayofitness.org/fitness-and-health/liability-waiver

Bowling for Hope

Circle of Hope will be host a charity bowling event at Valencia lanes. The event is open to individuals or teams of five, who can rent the lanes for the duration of the event. Each lane will cost $25 per bowler and $125 per team. There are only two lanes left available according to Taylor Kellstrom, President of Circle of Hope.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at Valencia Lanes on Lyons Avenue. Lunch and shoe rentals will be included in the price of the tickets. In addition to the regular lane prices participants can also become “lane sponsors” for a higher price which allows a banner to be hung over your lane.

For more information or to sign up you can visit Circle Of Hope’s website.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

The Knights of Columbus are also holding their 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance at Our Lady of Perpetual Health on Lyon’s Avenue. The event will feature of a night of music and food, like corned beef and cabbage with soda bread and dessert.

Music will be performed by Valencia High School students and The Fulcos. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.. For more information contact Warren at 661-298-2228.