Santa Clarita school deputies gifted medical kits

Santa Clarita’s school resource deputies now have another tool in their arsenal to help save lives on local campuses.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to protect the Santa Clarita Valley schools took possession of six medical kits as part of a partnership to augment supplies after the Parkland, Fla. shooting last month.

“We’re always looking to help local law enforcement,” said Mark Hedman, co-owner of L.A. Police Gear, headquartered in Castaic Junction.

“After the shooting in Florida, we saw there was a need to make sure our resource officers have everything to protect the children and help other people on site,” Hedman said.

Yearning to help in any way they could, Hedman and his wife Michelle inquired with a local sheriff’s deputy to see what was needed.

As news broke about a school shooting at Great Mills High School in Virginia, the couple joined resource deputies at the Santa Clarita Valley station motor pool to hand over the medical kits.

Each kit is housed in a bright yellow impact resistant case and contains tools to help stop bleeding as well as aid in wound care, burns and fractures. Hedman valued the cases at more than $200.

“These kits enhance what we already have,” said Sgt. Tim Vander Leek. “This kit has more medical supplies in it which can be used if we have a tragedy occur on campus whether it is an active shooter situation or a natural disaster.”

William S. Hart Union High School District Public Information Officer Dave Caldwell believes the donation demonstrates a strong relationship between schools, law enforcement and the community.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority for students and staff,” Caldwell said. “This gift from L.A. Police Gear is a great example of members of the community in support of the sheriff’s department and the school district coming together to make certain they can do what they’re capable of doing to further ensure the safety of the students.”

For L.A. Police Gear’s Mark Hedman, his company’s gesture is a way to express gratitude to local law enforcement.

“We want to thank them,” Hedman said.

“It’s a thankless job and I don’t think they get the appreciation they deserve.”