Santa Clarita school deputies gifted medical kits

By Austin Dave

Last update: 11 mins ago

Santa Clarita’s school resource deputies now have another tool in their arsenal to help save lives on local campuses.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to protect the Santa Clarita Valley schools took possession of six medical kits as part of a partnership to augment supplies after the Parkland, Fla. shooting last month.

“We’re always looking to help local law enforcement,” said Mark Hedman, co-owner of L.A. Police Gear, headquartered in Castaic Junction.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies examine medical kits donated to the station by L.A. Police Gear co-owners Mark and Michelle Hedman. Austin Dave/The Signal

“After the shooting in Florida, we saw there was a need to make sure our resource officers have everything to protect the children and help other people on site,” Hedman said.

Yearning to help in any way they could, Hedman and his wife Michelle inquired with a local sheriff’s deputy to see what was needed.

As news broke about a school shooting at Great Mills High School in Virginia, the couple joined resource deputies at the Santa Clarita Valley station motor pool to hand over the medical kits.

Each kit is housed in a bright yellow impact resistant case and contains tools to help stop bleeding as well as aid in wound care, burns and fractures. Hedman valued the cases at more than $200.

“These kits enhance what we already have,” said Sgt. Tim Vander Leek. “This kit has more medical supplies in it which can be used if we have a tragedy occur on campus whether it is an active shooter situation or a natural disaster.”

William S. Hart Union High School District Public Information Officer Dave Caldwell believes the donation demonstrates a strong relationship between schools, law enforcement and the community.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority for students and staff,” Caldwell said. “This gift from L.A. Police Gear is a great example of members of the community in support of the sheriff’s department and the school district coming together to make certain they can do what they’re capable of doing to further ensure the safety of the students.”

For L.A. Police Gear’s Mark Hedman, his company’s gesture is a way to express gratitude to local law enforcement.

“We want to thank them,” Hedman said.

“It’s a thankless job and I don’t think they get the appreciation they deserve.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies and L.A. Police Gear co-owners Mark and Michelle Hedman display medical kits donated to the station. Austin Dave/The Signal

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Santa Clarita school deputies gifted medical kits

11 mins ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

Santa Clarita’s school resource deputies now have another tool in their arsenal to help save lives on local campuses.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to protect the Santa Clarita Valley schools took possession of six medical kits as part of a partnership to augment supplies after the Parkland, Fla. shooting last month.

“We’re always looking to help local law enforcement,” said Mark Hedman, co-owner of L.A. Police Gear, headquartered in Castaic Junction.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies examine medical kits donated to the station by L.A. Police Gear co-owners Mark and Michelle Hedman. Austin Dave/The Signal

“After the shooting in Florida, we saw there was a need to make sure our resource officers have everything to protect the children and help other people on site,” Hedman said.

Yearning to help in any way they could, Hedman and his wife Michelle inquired with a local sheriff’s deputy to see what was needed.

As news broke about a school shooting at Great Mills High School in Virginia, the couple joined resource deputies at the Santa Clarita Valley station motor pool to hand over the medical kits.

Each kit is housed in a bright yellow impact resistant case and contains tools to help stop bleeding as well as aid in wound care, burns and fractures. Hedman valued the cases at more than $200.

“These kits enhance what we already have,” said Sgt. Tim Vander Leek. “This kit has more medical supplies in it which can be used if we have a tragedy occur on campus whether it is an active shooter situation or a natural disaster.”

William S. Hart Union High School District Public Information Officer Dave Caldwell believes the donation demonstrates a strong relationship between schools, law enforcement and the community.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority for students and staff,” Caldwell said. “This gift from L.A. Police Gear is a great example of members of the community in support of the sheriff’s department and the school district coming together to make certain they can do what they’re capable of doing to further ensure the safety of the students.”

For L.A. Police Gear’s Mark Hedman, his company’s gesture is a way to express gratitude to local law enforcement.

“We want to thank them,” Hedman said.

“It’s a thankless job and I don’t think they get the appreciation they deserve.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station school resource deputies and L.A. Police Gear co-owners Mark and Michelle Hedman display medical kits donated to the station. Austin Dave/The Signal

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]