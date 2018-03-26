Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announces new leader for Crime Prevention Unit

By Perry Smith

Sgt. Dan Dantice of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials announced the newly appointed sergeant for the Crime Prevention Unit at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Sgt. Dan Dantice.

Dantice has been with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for over 26 years.

If his name sounds familiar, it might be because he served as a deputy at the Santa Clarita Valley station for three years, from 2012-15, according to a news release from Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

Two of the three years, he was assigned as one of the zone leaders within the Crime Prevention Unit. Dantice is excited for the opportunity to come back as the sergeant of the unit, and is looking forward to connecting with the community, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Unit utilizes partnerships with the community to identify crime trends and implement plans of action to combat issues of concern, according to Sheriff’s Department officials. They also partake in community outreach through events such as Coffee with a Cop. 

There are Crime Prevention Zone Leaders assigned to your neighborhood. They are your partners in crime prevention. Zone Leaders act as liaisons between the sheriff’s station and the community, providing a consistent and personal point of contact.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station polices the city of Santa Clarita and the unincorporated communities and a portion of the Angeles National Forest, as well as Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Santa Clarita, Saugus, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

Contact information for the Crime Prevention Unit:

Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Dan Dantice

E-mail: DLDantic@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5802

Zone Leaders:

Zone 1-Gorman area

Deputy Stephen Snover

E-mail: SHSnover@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5802*

 

Zone 2-Castaic/ Val Verde areas

Deputy Brian Rooney

E-mail: BJRooney@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5802*

 

Zone 3-Stevenson Ranch area

Deputy Kevin Duxbury

E-mail: KBDuxbur@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5158

 

Zone 4-Saugus area

Deputy Chris Craft

E-mail: CWCraft@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5161

 

Zone 5-Valencia area

Deputy Brian Heischuber

E-mail: BAHeisch@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5164

 

Zone 6-Newhall area

Deputy Betsy Shackelford

E-mail: BSShacke@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5816

 

Zones 7, 8-Canyon Country (East and West)

Deputy Jon Wilson

E-mail: JRWilson@lasd.org Phone: 661-799-5159

 

*Sheriff’s Station officials ave asked anyone trying to reach Deputy Snover or Deputy Rooney  to leave phone messages with Dantice’s contact number, 661-799-5802.

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

