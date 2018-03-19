Santa Clarita woman reports rape in Saugus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a rape Monday afternoon, officials said.

The victim, whom Sheriff’s Station officials identified only as an adult female, spoke with law enforcement officials around noon, at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Haskell Canyon roads.

The crime was reported at that location, but Sheriff’s Station officials would not release the details of what happened, as far as where and when the alleged crime took place.

“We’re investigating the allegation,” said Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, “because it’s a sex crime (allegation) there’s very little that can be released at this time.”

Fire officials also responded to the scene to a report of a psychological rescue, regarding a woman exhibiting unusual behavior.

The woman spoke with fire officials in an ambulance, and then went to a medical facility for further examination.

Sheriff’s Station officials said they do not have any information to release on the suspect at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.